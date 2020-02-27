Coronavirus is on everyone's mind, but there is a data dump today too

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

GDP, Durable goods, Initial jobless claims....

The coronavirus is on everyone's mind today, but there is also a data dump today in the US (and Canada).
  • US GDP fourth-quarter (2nd revision). 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 2.1% versus 2.1% in the 1st cut).  Personal consumption estimate 1.7% versus 1.8%.  GDP price index 1.4% versus 1.4%.  Core PCE 1.3% versus 1.3% last
  • US durable goods orders for January preliminary. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate -1.5% versus 2.4% last month.  Ex transportation +0.2% versus -0.1% last month.  Capital goods orders nondefense ex air 0.1% versus -0.8%.  Capital goods shipments nondefense ex air 0.0% versus -0.3%
  • US initial jobless claims.  8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 212K versus 210K last week.  Continuing claims 1719K versus 1726K last week
  • Canada current account balance fourth-quarter. C$-8.96 billion versus C$-9.86 billion last week
  • US pending home sales for the month of January. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 3.0% versus -4.9%
  • The US treasury will auction off 3 $1 billion of 7 year notes at 1 PM ET/1800 GMT
  • ECB's Lane is expected to speak in London at 2:30 PM ET/1930 GMT
  • Fed's Mester takes part in a women an economic symposium at 3:30 PM ET/2030 GMT
Focus once again the on US and global stocks. European shares are trading near as lows for the day and the US shares are expected open sharply lower. The Dow is currently down -420 points. The S&P is down around 48 points as implied by the futures.

Gold is up $10.21 or 0.62% that's $1651
WTI crude oil futures are down over 3% at $47.22

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose