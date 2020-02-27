Coronavirus is on everyone's mind, but there is a data dump today too

GDP, Durable goods, Initial jobless claims....

The coronavirus is on everyone's mind today, but there is also a data dump today in the US (and Canada).

US GDP fourth-quarter (2nd revision). 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 2.1% versus 2.1% in the 1st cut). Personal consumption estimate 1.7% versus 1.8%. GDP price index 1.4% versus 1.4%. Core PCE 1.3% versus 1.3% last



US durable goods orders for January preliminary. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate -1.5% versus 2.4% last month. Ex transportation +0.2% versus -0.1% last month. Capital goods orders nondefense ex air 0.1% versus -0.8%. Capital goods shipments nondefense ex air 0.0% versus -0.3%



US initial jobless claims. 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. Estimate 212K versus 210K last week. Continuing claims 1719K versus 1726K last week



Canada current account balance fourth-quarter. C$-8.96 billion versus C$-9.86 billion last week



US pending home sales for the month of January. 10 AM ET/1500 GMT. Estimate 3.0% versus -4.9%



The US treasury will auction off 3 $1 billion of 7 year notes at 1 PM ET/1800 GMT



ECB's Lane is expected to speak in London at 2:30 PM ET/1930 GMT



Fed's Mester takes part in a women an economic symposium at 3:30 PM ET/2030 GMT

Focus once again the on US and global stocks. European shares are trading near as lows for the day and the US shares are expected open sharply lower. The Dow is currently down -420 points. The S&P is down around 48 points as implied by the futures.







Gold is up $10.21 or 0.62% that's $1651



WTI crude oil futures are down over 3% at $47.22

