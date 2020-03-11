Coronavirus - Italy has ordered all shops to close, except pharmacies and groceries

Factories can continue to work (with adequate precautions)

  • food deliveries will still be permitted
  • all cafes/restaurants will be closed unless can guarantee at ;east 1 metre distance between customers
  • public services like post, transport remain 

PM Conte hopeful effects will be seen, may take a couple of weeks. Adds that if cases rise near term it does not mean even tighter restrictions 

