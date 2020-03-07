Coronavirus - Italy to lock down the Milan region

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Italy will introduce measure to severely curtail movement and activity until April 3 according to a draft decree cited:

  • This will impact around 16 million people
  • people will be stopped from entering or exiting the most-affected areas
  • movement within will be permitted only for "non-deferrable" business or health reasons
  • public events, religious ceremonies and work meetings to be suspended
  • schools, museums, swimming pools and theaters will close
  • Bars and restaurants will have to make sure patrons keep at least a metre apart

