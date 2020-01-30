Coronavirus - Italy's Prime Minister has blocked flights between China and Italy

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday January 30 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Wednesday January 29 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday January 28 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday January 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Friday January 24 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
BOC's Beaudry: Financial vulnerabilities can make it tough to meet inflation target
-
BOE's Carney: Forward guidance is a key tool that central banks have
-
BOE's Carney: UK recovery appears to be on track
-
BOE leaves bank rate unchanged at 0.75%; votes 7-2
-
BOJ's Amamiya: Must take into account China's presence in global economy is bigger now than when SARS struck