Coronavirus - Japan has urged its citizens to avoid unnecessary travel to Wuhan

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Japanese government has also raised its infectious disease advisory level to 2 from 1



I wonder who is still planning to travel to Wuhan now that China has blocked people from leaving the city? 

ForexLive
