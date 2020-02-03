Coronavirus - Japan PM Abe says the country has begun developing rapid diagnostic test kits

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The Prime Minister speaking in parliament. I wonder if yen strength might be prompting his comments?  

While the virus outbreak is a health concern in Japan, as elsewhere, yen strength is not going to be too welcome either.


An abrupt turnaround for USD/JPY since the viral outbreak news has accelerated:

