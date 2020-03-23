Coronavirus - Japan PM Abe says all arrivals from the US to quarantine for 14 days

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Abe has not yet enacted this, will seek Cabinet approval today.

All arrivals from the US, including Japanese citizens to be quarantined.

Appears to be a self-quarantine measure.  

