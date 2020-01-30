Coronavirus - Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga: 13 are unwell who returned to Japan on the 2nd flight

News related to the first flight back home is here:

Suga now on flight 2:

13 people are unwell

Maybe not just airline food this time?









And, via Reuters citing a "Japan medical expert"

there is a possibility that coronavirus can be transmitted from people without symptoms

it has been confirmed in china that coronavirus can be transmitted from people without symptoms



I reckon I am not out on a limb saying no-one knows what is going on with this.





