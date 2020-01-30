Coronavirus - Japan chief cabinet secretary Suga: 13 are unwell who returned to Japan on the 2nd flight

News related to the first flight back home is here:

Suga now on flight 2:
  • 13 people are unwell
And, via Reuters citing a "Japan medical expert"
  •  there is a possibility that coronavirus can be transmitted from people without symptoms
  • it has been confirmed in china that coronavirus can be transmitted from people without symptoms
I reckon I am not out on a limb saying no-one knows what is going on with this. 

