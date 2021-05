The current state of emergency in effect for Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo will be extended to May 31

Aichi and Fukuoka prefectures will be added to state of emergency declarations





Japan's economy minister Nishimura says the government will seek the extension and additions. He is trying to soften the blow of further restrictions in Japan.

He will continue with the request that bars, karaoke venues serving alcohol, will stay closed.

Ask people to continue to avoid unnecessary trips outside





The vaccination rollout in Japan is one of the developed world's slowest.