Coronavirus - Japan's PM Abe on Saturday promises unprecedented economic stimulus

Abe said measures will include fiscal and monetary stimulus alongside tax breaks for companies

  • details have not been finalized
  • package will be rolled out in an extra budget in 10 days
  • size of the package will be greater than that compiled in response to the global financial crisis (total 57 trillion yen) said Abe 
Abe spoke during a nationally televised news conference
  • "I want to be straightforward"
  • "We are in a critical stage. We need to be ready for a long-term battle"
  • "The pandemic is inflicting extremely big damage to Japan's economy"
  • "We'll deploy a huge, powerful package that will include a full range of fiscal, monetary and tax measures."
