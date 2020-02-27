Coronavirus - JP Morgan slash their global growth outlook

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

JPM are not listening to the platitudes emanating from the Trump press conference. 

  • damage to China is severe
  • largely due to the significant degree to which authorities have acted to contain the outbreak
  • mindful of the damage already being done in China .. we have marked down yet gain our growth numbers around the world
---
This the latest, just now - in the US, a sign of what is to come:
JPM are not listening to the platitudes emanating from the Trump press conference. 

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose