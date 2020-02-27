Coronavirus - JP Morgan slash their global growth outlook

Trade with Top Brokers
FX option expiries for Wednesday February 26 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Tuesday February 25 at the 10am NY cut
Key option expires for Monday, January 24? There are none.
FX option expiries for Friday February 21 at the 10am NY cut
FX option expiries for Thursday February 20 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
Korea's central bank leaves its benchmark rate unchanged (a cut was widely expected)
US President Trump says he disagrees with the Federal Reserve on interest rates
NZ finmin Robertson says New Zealand government and RBNZ have scope to respond is needed
ICYMI: RBNZ’s Hawkesby says monetary policy not the right tool in response to coronavirus economic impact
Ex-Fed head Yellen says its conceivable that the coronavirus could push the US into recession