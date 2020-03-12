Coronavirus - JP Morgan's US recession forecast, despite 500bn in stimulus spending assumed

revise their GDP forecast to -2.0% annualized growth in 1Q

followed by -3.0% growth in 2Q

forecast assumes a fiscal response of about $500 billion

Further out:

If the spread of virus moderates .... stage could be set for a return to growth in 3Q, when we forecast 2.5%

The previous time there was a US recession in an election year (1980) the incumbent president at the time (Jimmy Carter) lost. The recession was not the only issue of course.