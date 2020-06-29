Coronavirus - LA County warn conditions deteriorating rapidly, virus spreading swiftly in the community

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

County health officials issue the warning, say the outbreak is worsening.

  • said they are now faced with one of their biggest fears: that the reopening of L.A. County would coincide with sudden jumps in disease transmission that have the potential to overwhelm public and private hospitals.
L.A. County has nearly 98,000 confirmed cases and more than 3,300 deaths

coronavirus la
