Coronavirus lockdown - Jordan has now lifted all restrictions on economic activity

Keep on eye on these easings of restrictions underway across the globe, especially for the oil traders as these will give demand a lit.
The destruction of demand has been a critical factor is the oil price collapse.
-
Jordan has been lifting restrictions to allow businesses back to work in the past two weeks
- accelerating now
- Minister of Industry and Trade said businesses and industries would be able to resume production
- public transport to return to full normal service
- universities and schools will remain closed
- night curfew remains
