Coronavirus lockdown restrictions to ease today in Australia's second largest population state

Victoria is Australia's second-most populous state and has the country's second city, Melbourne.

On Friday a panic lockdown was imposed in response to another mismanagement of hotel quarantine but after a series of days where new cases have been zero or very low restrictions are set to ease today.





There will be a presser in the hours to come (just announced for 2315GMT but the arrogant Premier will be late as usual) when we'll get details of the easings. Most other states have slammed their borders shut to Melbourne and it'll take a while for these to reopen.





Vaccinations have still not started in Australia, relative economic growth is expected to lag in the months ahead.





Meanwhile, AUD is trading largely on global developments, not local, it slumped overnight against the USD.




















