Coronavirus lockdown to be extended for Australia's second-most populous state

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Premier of Victoria Andrews confirms what was on the cards, the 5-day lockdown will not end after 5 days - to be extended. 

The previous lockdown, for 7 days, went for around a month :-)

Australia's two largest cities are both in lockdown. Not an economic positive and becoming very difficult for the RBA to shrug off:

