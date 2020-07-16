Coronavirus - Los Angeles County current hospitalizations record high for second day in row

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Los Angeles County Covid-19 cases are up 2,758 on the day to 1430,09 total (for Wednesday)

  • deaths toll rises by 44 to 3,932 
  •  hospitalizations +90 to 2,193 total; for a second consecutive day of record high 

Earlier:

