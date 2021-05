Coronavirus Melbourne (Australia) lockdown - new locally transmitted cases nearly double overnight

New local transmitted cases 9 overnight (24 hours to midnight)

The lockdown is due to end Thursday. It will not.





Melbourne is Australia's second-most populous city in Australia's second-most populous state. The lockdown has shuttered many businesses and its set to continue longer than was initially announced given the rise in new cases. This time around for lockdown there is no Federal government job/wage support. Thus there will be a worse impact upon the economy.