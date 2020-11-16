Coronavirus - More on Germany's 'lockdown light' about to turn much tighter

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted much earlier today on this breaking: Coronavirus - Germany appears set to announce stricter lockdown measures on Monday

Associated Press have further on the developing likelihood of a tightening in restrictions:
  • private gatherings in public will only be possible of people from one household with two people from another household, compared to a maximum of 10 people from two households now.
  • Schools will make wearing masks compulsory for all students
  • classes will be halved to allow more space between students
  • people would be urged to refrain from private parties completely until Christmas
Chancellor Angela Merkel and the heads of Germany's 16 states are expected to meet on Monday.

I posted much earlier today on this breaking: Coronavirus - Germany appears set to announce stricter lockdown measures on Monday
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose