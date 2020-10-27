Coronavirus - More on the potential German shutdown

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A little more rumour leaking going on, this from Deutsche Presse-Agentur citing a draft government report they are saying they have sighted.

Amongst the measures:

  • restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs to close
  • contacts limited to between two households
  • through to the end of  November



