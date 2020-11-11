Coronavirus - Nevada Governor says need a 'stay at home' mentality for the next 14 days

Gov urging folks to stay at home but falling short of making it a formal order.


  • There were more than 1,300 new cases identified yesterday, and unfortunately, 7 additional deaths. Our 14-day test positivity rate is 13.7 percent. It’s continuing to climb. For the most recent 7-day period, cases are growing at a rate of 1.2%, or 1,326 new cases per day.
  • The Nevada Hospital Association reports a continued upward trajectory of COVID-19 cases. Monday marked the highest recorded number of hospitalizations since mid-August, effectively erasing the progress made over the past 3 months.
  • To preserve our economy, we MUST refocus on preventing the spread of COVID-19. We have to go back to the basics, which by now are common knowledge. Wearing masks, maintaining social distance of at least 6 feet & limiting the risk of exposure are the ONLY ways we can keep going.
  • The only proven way to control the current widespread transmission of COVID is to decrease mobility - that means staying home as much as we possibly can.
  • As a result, for the next two weeks, Nevadans need to operate in a "Stay at Home 2.0" mentality to get things under control so our public health response infrastructure can catch up. We need that time to bring testing timelines down and catch up on contact tracing.
  • If you don't have to go out, don't go out. Reduce your time in public to what is necessary & limit any & all exposure to those outside your household.
  • Think about changes like ordering groceries for delivery instead of going into the store or picking up dinner curbside from your favorite restaurant instead of sitting indoors with others who are NOT members of your household.
  • Avoid gatherings -- large and small. Our businesses are doing what they can to keep employees and customers safe, but we need those employees and customers to practice all public health measures at home as well.

So, not a formal order .... 


