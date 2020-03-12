Coronavirus - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency

NYC is the largest city in the US, the mayor's move comes after the state's Governor Andrew Cuomo banned gatherings of 500 people or more

de Blasio:

to cut the legal occupancy of New York City's bars and restaurants in half

"won't be surprised" if businesses end up closing

but, "These are the rules we will enforce from now on - it is the point where it's necessary."

(Please note this is not breaking news, just an update)






