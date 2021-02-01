New York city non-essential travel restrictions begin February 1 (Stormy!)

Mayor De Blasio Issued a Local Emergency Travel Restrictions for the approaching storm

restrictions on non-essential travel beginning 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1st

NYC mayor will issue a local Winter Weather Emergency Declaration restricting travel in all cases except emergencies, and warned New Yorkers to refrain from travel as the storm's intensity worsens throughout tomorrow.

The latest forecasts anticipate approximately 16-22 inches of snow and near-blizzard conditions across New York City.





---

This will impact market liquidity on Monday in the US time zone.