New York city non-essential travel restrictions begin February 1 (Stormy!)

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Mayor De Blasio Issued a Local Emergency Travel Restrictions for the approaching storm

  • restrictions on non-essential travel beginning 6:00 a.m. on Monday, February 1st
  • NYC mayor will issue a local Winter Weather Emergency Declaration restricting travel in all cases except emergencies, and warned New Yorkers to refrain from travel as the storm's intensity worsens throughout tomorrow. 
  • The latest forecasts anticipate approximately 16-22 inches of snow and near-blizzard conditions across New York City.

---
This will impact market liquidity on Monday in the US time zone. 
