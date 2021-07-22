Coronavirus - New Zealand expected to announce a 'pause on travel bubble with Australia imminently

Subscription Confirmed!
-
Vítor Constâncio (ex ECB VP) says he is worried about the future mix of policy instruments
-
Just waking up? Here's the TL;DR version of the European Central Bank decision
-
Weidmann and Wunsch said to oppose new ECB rate guidance
-
Lagarde Q&A: We want to see at least 2% inflation well-ahead of our projection horizon
-
ECB's Lagarde opening statement: Delta a growing source of uncertainty