Coronavirus - New Zealand expected to announce a 'pause on travel bubble with Australia imminently

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand is eyeing Australia as how to derail the management of COVID-19. 

The escalation of the outbreak in Australia and the hit to the economy are showing NZ how easily recovery can be lost. 

NZ Cabinet met Thursday and an announcement of a stop to the travel bubble is expected very soon. 


Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose