Coronavirus - New Zealand extends its border controls for another 7 days

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NZ has halted inbound traffic from China

  • And has restrictions also inbound from Italy & South Korea 
The PM has added in extended quarantine rules on vessels

ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose