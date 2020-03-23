Coronavirus - New Zealand PM Ardern says non-essential businesses must close

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 - NZ Prime Minister news conference

  • alert level raised to '3'
  • Will go to 4 within 48 hours
  • we can stop the spread by staying at home
  • all indoor, outdoor events must not proceed
  • nation must prepare to go into self-isolation
  • stop all interaction with others outside household
  • supermarkets, medical services to remain open 
Big % jump in NZ cases announced earlier: 

COVID-19 - NZ Prime Minister news conference


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose