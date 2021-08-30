Coronavirus - New Zealand to review lockdown restrictions today, Monday 30 August 2021

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The NZ government will review its virus alert levels this afternoon, local time. 

Auckland and surrounds are very likely to remain at Level 4 for at least another 2 weeks. 
Elsewhere in the country likely to settle for now at Level 4

Over the weekend numbers stayed high:
