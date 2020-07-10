Coronavirus - Number of flights inbound to Australia to be halved

The number of Australians returning to the country allowed into the country will be cut by half.



8,000 have been arriving each week, will be cut to around 4,000 now.

What a bizarre way to treat citizens.





Anyway, more:

All states and territories have moved, or will move, to a system where returned travellers will be charge for hotel quarantine.

There'll be a nationwide review of hotel quarantine.

Hotel quarantine problems seem to have been the seed problem of the latest outbreak in Melbourne.











