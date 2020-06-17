Coronavirus - NZ PM Ardern asks New Zealand military to oversee quarantine, borders

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

This comes in response to news yesterday that two women from the UK were let out of isolation on compassionate grounds

  • the two were not tested despite one displaying apparent symptoms 
  • and were free to make their way to Wellington,
Ardern wants to tighten up procedures, improve security at quarantine facilities.



