Coronavirus - NZ PM Ardern says again to remain vigilant, stay at home if possible

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand have eased back the social distancing requirements every so slightly this week.

PM Ardern speaking to the media now.
  • Says must remain vigilant
  • stay at home if possible


Meanwhile NZD has been weak for the session here:

