Coronavirus - NZ PM Ardern says will extend the inbound travel ban by a further 7 days

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

NZ has halted inbound traffic from China

Also to now impose tighter restrictions on travellers from Italy, South Korea 

ForexLive
