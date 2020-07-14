Coronavirus - NZ PM Ardern warns of potential for further NZ lock downs

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern speech

  • says NZ must prepare for the virus getting through the border
  • elimination strategy will stay in place
  • first response may be localised lock downs 
Further:
  • will do everything to avoid return to national lock down
---
Meanwhile, 'risk' has been propelled higher, Globex reopening has seen ES higher, dragging everything else up with it


For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose