Coronavirus - NZ PM says no community transmission in NZ

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

New Zealand Prime Minister Ardern says thus large gatherings do not yet need to be cancelled 

NZ have, so far, been way out in front of the COVID-19 response, banning inbound visitors from affected countries and such.



