Coronavirus - NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to suspend Parliament

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The New Zealand parliament was set to resume sitting this week (Tuesday).

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will suspend Parliament based on the advice of the country's Health Director-General.

Ardern will announce the suspension at her 4pm (local time) news conference (0400 GMT).

NZ media report that it is not clear how long Parliament will be suspended for.

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern
 
