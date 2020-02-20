Coronavirus outbreak to affect Japan's annual shunto wage negotiations.

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Shunto are Japan's spring wage negotiations

Reports yesterday that the Japanese Trade Union Confederation (Rengo) has cancelled a large-scale rally set for March 3

Toyota's union has also cancelled its convention. Toyota is as a pacesetter in shunto negotiations .

--
Rengo is the umbrella body for labor unions across Japan

