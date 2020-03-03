Coronavirus outbreak - World Bank initial package of up to $12bn in immediate support

Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
-
The Bank of Canada is up next: What's priced in
-
Global central bank co-ordinated interest rate cut coming on Wednesday 4 March
-
Fed cuts interest rates by 50 basis points in first emergency move since financial crisis
-
Democrats vs. Republicans: Who is better for the USD?
-
Central bankers are now boxed-in because they haven't had a backbone for a decade
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Tuesday March 03 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Monday March 02 at the 10am NY cut
-
CFTC Commitments of Traders: Euro shorts continue to grow, yen shorts jump
-
FX option expiries for Friday February 28 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX option expiries for Thursday February 27 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
Fed Evans says he thought the rate cut would help boost confidence
-
Singapore trade minister says it'll take more than a Fed rate cut to restore confidence
-
HK 'central bank' cuts its base rate by 50bps
-
China Securities Journal: PBOC may cut OMO rates this month
-
BNZ forecasts an RBNZ rate cut at the March meeting, 25bp