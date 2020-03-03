Coronavirus outbreak - World Bank initial package of up to $12bn in immediate support

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

COVID-19 outbreak has hit >60 countries

World Bank announce:
  • making available an initial package of immediate support to assist countries coping with the health and economic impacts
  • new fast track package
  • financial package will be globally coordinated 
  • will make available initial crisis resources of up to $12 billion in financing - $8 billion of which is new - on a fast track basis. 
More at that link above 



ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose