Coronavirus - Oxford University is leading in the vaccine race

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A piece in The Economist says a team at the university in the UK is a front runner in COVID-19 vaccine hunt.

  • Oxford's vaccine is already in three late-stage trials. 
  • Only one other vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, a Chinese firm, has started a late-stage trial, and it does not have the global support and finance that Oxford's does. 
  • AstraZeneca, a British pharmaceutical company, is building an international supply chain to make sure that the vaccine is available "widely and rapidly".
The Economist is usually tightly gated, but New Zealand press have the article here if you want more.  

Article is from pre-weekend so its not fresh news. 

AstraZeneca COVID-19 oxford

