Coronavirus - Oxford University is leading in the vaccine race

A piece in The Economist says a team at the university in the UK is a front runner in COVID-19 vaccine hunt.

Oxford's vaccine is already in three late-stage trials.

Only one other vaccine, developed by Sinopharm, a Chinese firm, has started a late-stage trial, and it does not have the global support and finance that Oxford's does.

AstraZeneca, a British pharmaceutical company, is building an international supply chain to make sure that the vaccine is available "widely and rapidly".

