Coronavirus pandemic could become less contagious in the summer months, says US official

US government researchers says that the coronavirus appears to weaken more quickly when exposed to sunlight, heat and humidity









Adding that government researches have determined that the virus survives best indoors and in dry conditions, and loses potency when temperatures and humidity rise.





Despite the statement, US president Trump himself was more cautious though as he says during the briefing that "I once mentioned that maybe it does go away with heat and light, and people didn't like that statement very much".







While there may be some truth to that, in the sense that the virus may survive outside the human body for a lesser amount of time in the above conditions, it is best not to be complacent and to think that the worst is over when it comes to the pandemic.

I'm in a country with very high humidity and temperatures of 25°C to 35°C constantly, and yet all it took was just one mass gathering to spark a wave of thousands of infections.





Singapore is also another good example of this, with how the virus is spreading among work permit holders in foreign worker dormitories. Because of that alone, Singapore has been reporting over 1,000 new cases for the past four days.



