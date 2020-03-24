Coronavirus - President Trump says he doesn't believe he will need to use the Defense Production Act

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

US COVID-19 briefing underway

Trump has been urged to use the act to boost supply of critical goods but so far he does not think it necessary.
Also reiterates he wants to get the economy open again in time for Easter Sunday (note that there has been no decision made as yet)

US COVID-19 briefing underway
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose