A reproduction rate ('R') of 2.88 means that out of 100 people who get infected with the virus, a further 288 other people will get infected.

An R under 1 is needed to gradually contain the disease

Germany's R was 1.06 on Friday and 1.79 on Saturday

The number is based on a 4 day moving average and reflects infection rates one to two weeks ago





Germany's management of the outbreak has been decent, until now. A key concerns is rising numbers like this may lead to further or longer restrictions on activity.