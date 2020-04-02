Coronavirus seven day rate of change slowing

A glimmer of progress, via Bloomberg.

The global caseload has started to show some signs of easing now. The seven day growth outlook slowed down to about 107% towards the end of March from around a high of 123% on March 27. This data is taken from John Hopkins University. One issue here with the data below is that not all countries are testing as thoroughly as others. So for example in the UK all the people I know in my network displaying symptoms are told to self isolate at home and only contact the National Health Service (NHS) if symptoms worsen. Getting a true number on the number of COVID19 cases must be virtually impossible due to lack of effective measurement. This is why the measurement of deaths may be the most helpful indicator for the spread of COVID19.









The number of COVID19 cases is set to rise above 1million this weekend and you can follow along with the latest data here. The resource is pretty good at updating the latest figures. As long as the cases keep rising then expect further equity sellers.







