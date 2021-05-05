Coronavirus - Seychelles is the world’s most vaccinated nation - cases surging

Seychelles has fully vaccinated (two doses) more than 60% of its adult population

Its now reintroduced movement and socialising curbs for two weeks, similar to 2020 restrictions: 
  • closed schools 
  • cancelled sporting activities 
  • household mingling banned
  • bars to close early
The country began begin vaccinations in January
  • using a donation of Chinese vaccines from the United Arab Emirates
  • has procured other vaccines since
More at the article here, from earlier this week. Its frustratingly short on details though. 

