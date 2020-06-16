Coronavirus - Shanghai to quarantine some arrivals for 14 days

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The city to isolate people from high risk COVID-19 areas in China for 14 days

In other news on the fresh outbreaks, 
  • reports that 3 highway terminals have halted bus services into Beijing
  • 11 food markets in Beijing have been closed, 276 sanitised

Pic from the bad old days in Wuhan:
COVID-19 China

