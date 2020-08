Coronavirus - Singapore has halved quarantine time for arrivals from China, Australia

Singapore is easing its incoming travel restrictions on incoming travellers from Malaysia, China, Taiwan, Australia and Vietnam will also have their quarantine periods halved.

(ps Australia except from those from the state of Victoria, where the ourtbreak iss till ongoing)





Tracker wristbands will have to be worn by incoming travellers

will only be required to self-quarantine for 7 instead of 14 days

Travellers from New Zealand and Brunei are exempt from quarantine, but will be tested on arrival.