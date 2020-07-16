Coronavirus - Some easing of lock down in UK city of Leicester foreshadowed

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

The city had its lowest number of deaths in a day on Thursday. The UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock has announced a dialling back of shut in restrictions ahead.

  • some shops and schools will be allowed to reopen in Leicester from July 24
  • restaurants and pubs will remain shut 
  • restrictions on travel remain
  • socially distanced gatherings of up to 6 people will remain
  • boundaries of the lockdown will be shrunk

