Coronavirus - South Korea has declared Daegu and Cheongdo "special zones"

The South Korean government declared the southeastern cities of Daegu and Cheongdo are "special care zones"

cluster of coronavirus cases have been reported in those areas

Total number of confirmed cases in the country is now over 100





Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun



"The government will take special measures by declaring the Daegu and Cheongdo areas, where a sudden rise in confirmed cases were reported, as special care zones"

"The government will mobilize all resources to overcome the virus"



via Yonhap





Daegu is SK's fourth-largest city (popn approx. 2.4 million people)







