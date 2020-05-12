Coronavirus - South Korea seeing a cluster infection linked to clubs and bars in Seoul

South Korea has been very successful at controlling the spread of the virus but is now battling a second wave as infections spread amongst reopened entertainment venues.

Via Yonhap:

The number of virus cases connected to bars and clubs in Seoul's popular nightlife district of Itaewon climbed to 94 on Monday amid growing concerns over a high risk of community spread.



The hike came after a man in his 20's who tested positive for COVID-19 visited clubs and bars in Itaewon on May 1. More than 1,500 people were believed to have visited those places during the time with the virus patient.



Again, this is not just to be read as a local issue, second wave risk is present wherever reopening is occurring. Those countries that have substantial testing and tracing regimes in place, and are well supplied with ICU and other necessary medical support are best placed to handle 2nd wave risks. Thankfully South Korea falls into this category.







