Coronavirus has probably been spreading undetected for about six weeks in Washington state

Washington Post reports on COVID-19 spread in the US

the first U.S. death was reported this weekend
  • A genetic analysis suggests that the cases are linked through community transmission and that this has been going on for weeks, with hundreds of infections likely in the state.
There is going to be so much coronavirus news coming today and all this week. 

