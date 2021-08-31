Coronavirus - rumour of a surge in new cases today for 2nd largest population state Victoria

Said to be above 110 but under 120.

After a run of days around 70-odd.

Today is supposed to bring a press conference from the Premier of the state Dan Andrews, on the roadmap out of restrictions. Don't be expecting too much from this .... 



