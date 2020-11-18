Coronavirus - Switzerland ICU beds are now at 100% capacity

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

A media release from the Swiss federation of ICU doctors saying 

  • there are no more beds available in ICU units
  • say everyone should now think about their end-of-life advanced directives (do not resuscitate etc, especially high risk people).
An ugly, ugly development indeed. 
